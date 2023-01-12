Japan and Malaysia cement ties

SHAH ALAM: The Malaysia-Japan Digital Transformation and Innovation Seminar 2023, launched at MSU by Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil, was attended by the Japanese ambassador to Malaysia, His Excellency Takahashi Katsuhiko, as well as top Japanese industry leaders and MSU’s senior management team, which Fahmi said highlighted Malaysia’s close relationship with Japan.

“Today’s collaboration goes beyond the conventional and is a strategic alliance aimed at propelling both MSU and our Japanese partners to the forefront of digital innovation. By harnessing the synergies between academia and industry, we are not only keeping pace with technological advancements but are actively shaping the future,” added Fahmi, who also expressed hope the seminar would serve as a platform for knowledge exchange by experts, impacting quality education and research.

In conjunction with the launch, there was an exchange of memoranda of understanding (MoU) between MSU, Mitsui & Co Ltd, Sony Network Communications Inc and Kintone Southeast Asia, which MSU believes will enrich the collaborative efforts in the area of digital transformation and innovation.

Fahmi also commented on the exchange of memoranda and said they represented more than mere agreements and were indicative of the strategic alignment of interests and commitment to the advancement of knowledge, innovation and the digital transformation of the landscape.

“Through these partnerships, MSU is embarking on a journey to expedite its research, development and commercialisations of digital transformation technologies,” he said, adding that it represented not only a significant step for the university but also a milestone in advancing Malaysia’s capabilities in crucial sectors such as education, healthcare and the digitalisation of small and medium enterprises.

“Universities have long been recognised as the crucibles of knowledge, but MSU with its unwavering dedication, has elevated its role to become a beacon of holistic development,” he said.

The seminar, titled “Forthcoming Digital Transformation and Innovation in Malaysia and Japan”, featured Sony Network Communications Inc managing director Hiroshi Imai, Mimos Bhd head of Technology Management Dr Hanafiah Yussof, Federation Of Malaysian Manufacturers Selangor and Kuala Lumpur chairman Dr Helena Eian Yeut Lan and MSU Industrial Linkages and Entrepreneurship senior vice-president Prof Dr Abdul Jalil Ghazali.

MSU has also implemented a number of sustainable strategies related to digital transformation such as technology, cyber security and AI. Among others, the establishment of the Centre of Cyber Security and Artificial Intelligence and the MSU Innovation and Entrepreneurship Sandbox, which further enrich the technological and entrepreneurial ecosystems among MSU graduates, whose employability rate stands at 99% and rated one of the best among higher education institutions.

For more information on post graduate programmes offered at MSU, please visit www.msu.edu.my, email enquiry@msu.edu.my or call 603-5521 6868.