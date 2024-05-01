JBPM airlifts 20.8 tonnes of food aid to 56 Orang Asli villages

GUA MUSANG: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) completed the delivery of 20.8 tonnes of food supply to five Orang Asli settlements involving 56 villages, yesterday after access to the villages was cut off due to floods.

JBPM Air Unit Commander Amir Fitri Salim said good weather conditions facilitated the on-time delivery to Pos Gob, Pos Bihai, Pos Balar, Pos Belatim and Pos Simpor that started Monday, adding that 25 crew successfully conducted 16 flights, assisted by the Gua Musang Fire and Rescue Station and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel.

“On the first day, we delivered 4,731 kg, 6,270 kg on the second day, 5,510 kg on the third day and 4,290 kg on the fourth day.

“We flew to Pos Gob on the first day, and the final destination was Pos Simpor, yesterday. Alhamdulillah, the weather was good. We encountered light rain briefly before flying to Kampung Halak and Kampung Rekom yesterday,” he told reporters, here today.

Amir Fitri said JBPM also conducted medevac flights involving several villages.

“We are grateful the operations using a heavy category Mi-171 helicopter have been completed. The team will depart to the Subang Central Region Air Base in Selangor today,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Orang Asli Village Development and Safety Committee secretary of Pos Simpor Vincent Baku Hasan, 33, expressed his gratitude to the Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) for safeguarding their welfare even though they are located deep in the interior.

“The villagers were waiting excitedly for the helicopter after learning they would receive food aid from Jakoa.

“I would like to thank Jakoa, the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development, JBPM and Galas Assemblyman Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim for thinking of us and sending us food,” he added. -Bernama