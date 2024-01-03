Jendela facilitates orang asli communication during urgent times

GUA MUSANG: The National Digital Network Plan (JENDELA) implemented by the government in Orang Asli settlements in this district not only provides better internet access to residents but also greatly helps them make calls during critical situations.

Sharing his story, Darby Ngah Jasin, 46, said he faced a tense situation when his wife, Juraini Alang, 34, who was six months pregnant, experienced continuous bleeding and showed signs of contraction pains.

“At the time of the incident, I was at Pos Balar for almost a week to take care of my children who were schooling there. When I returned home on Feb 12, I noticed blood stains on the floor before my wife told me she had been bleeding since the day before (Feb 11).

“I immediately informed Penghulu (headman) Angah Seman, 32, about the incident as there is no phone line here, so he (Angah) contacted a doctor using WhatsApp call to inform about the matter,“ he said when met by Bernama in Kampung Tapai, Pos Hau here recently.

Continuing his story, Darby Ngah said his wife’s fate was fortunate because the Orang Asli Mobile Team (PBOA) happened to enter Kampung Tapai on Feb 13.

“(The) Doctor from the Orang Asli Mobile Team (PBOA) called the operations centre before the assistance of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Air Unit was requested to conduct a medical evacuation (Medevac) flight for my wife to receive further treatment at Hospital Gua Musang.

“I don’t know what would have happened to my wife if a phone call could not be made using WhatsApp,“ said Darby Ngah.

Meanwhile, Angah said before the JENDELA initiative provided internet access in Kampung Tapai, the residents had to go to the telecommunications tower located about three kilometres from the settlement to make calls.

“Going there is not close, it’s far, plus the road conditions are not very good, and to go there, you have to ride a motorcycle.

“But since JENDELA was implemented, it has facilitated the communication of residents with the outside world,“ he said. -Bernama