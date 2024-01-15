JKM extends crisis intervention, psychological support to Kelantan flood victims

KOTA BHARU: The Social Welfare Department (JKM) has provided Crisis Intervention and Psychological Support (IKSP) services to 45,892 flood victims in Kelantan during the monsoon season last year.

Kelantan JKM director Said Sidup said the figure included 7,886 people affected by the first wave of floods in November and 38,006 others during the subsequent wave in December.

“As one of the relief and recovery agencies, JKM is responsible for managing all opened temporary relief centres.

“Besides providing clothing, food and essential items, JKM has also offered IKSP services to those affected by the floods,” he told Bernama when contacted.

He said among the IKSP services provided were crisis counselling, psychological first aid, crisis or short-term intervention, group support sessions and psychoeducational and psychotherapy activities.

“A total of 13 psychology officers and assistant officers in Kelantan JKM, assisted by volunteers from the Psychological Support Team, have been assigned to check on the flood victims at relief centres.

“They would conduct screening manually using the JKM Crisis Kit distributed to all families at the centre or online using a Google form. Psychology officers would then evaluate the result,” he said.

Said also mentioned that the screening was carried out to identify victims who are psychologically affected by the disaster, and immediate intervention would be provided to those showing severe trauma symptoms. - Bernama