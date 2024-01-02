Johor: Developers, contractors and manufacturers told to place migrant workers in CLQs within two months

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government has ordered developers and contractors as well as manufacturers in the state to resolve the placement issue of migrant workers by placing them in registered Centralised Labour Quarters (CLQ) within two months.

State Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Human Resources Committee chairman Mohd Hairi Mad Shah (pix) said the directive was issued following complaints regarding the placement of foreign workers in public settlements received by his side.

He said the placement instructions had to be complied with in accordance with the Minimum Standards of Housing, Accommodation and Employee Facilities Act 1990 (Act 446).

“The problem of placement of foreign workers and nuisance complaints in public settlements are often raised. I stress that this matter is very serious and the Johor government will never compromise in dealing with this issue.

“I do not want Johor to be embroiled in this migrant worker placement issue, oppression or any action that will ultimately lead to the issue of forced labour...and tarnishes the image of the state, or even the country as a whole. Indirectly, this contributes to the lack of confidence of foreign investors who want to invest in Johor,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Hairi said the placement of foreign workers also involves workers at the Rapid Transit System Link (RTS Link) construction site.

However, he said a meeting to resolve the issue with the Johor Labour Department (JTK) director Mohd Azmi Muhammud and Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) management was held in at the CLQ Building in Jalan Storey here today.

According to him, based on information from the MRT Corp management, a total of 305 workers from three appointed construction companies, were placed outside the CLQs till December last year, namely around Taman Wadi Hana, Taman Abad, Stulang Laut and Jalan Bukit Meldrum.

“Until yesterday, a total of 401 workers have been placed at the CLQs which can accomodate a maximum of 1,200 workers at a time.

“The MRT Corp management said that the fully equipped CLQ is free and there is no cost or fee charged to the company, nor to the employees,“ he said.

He also asked the local authorities (PBT) in each district to identify the location of foreign workers staying in public settlements and to carry out integrated operations with the Johor JTK starting in May, in an effort to ensure that there are no more foreign workers living in public settlements. -Bernama