Johor encourages mosque imam, bilal, congregation to get booster shot

BATU PAHAT: Mosque imam, bilal and congregations in Johor are encouraged to take booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine following the current surge in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid (pix) said the move was to curb the spread of the epidemic, thus supporting the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) recommendation on the third booster dose.

He said that actions to prevent the spread of the epidemic should not only be focused on certain groups, but should be involved by all parties.

“However, for those who want to take the injection, they must first seek advice from a doctor about their health status,“ he told reporters after handing over the keys to the Asnaf Housing Scheme Project, Baiti Jannati Wakalah Zakat Perniagaan JCorp project at Kampung Peserai Kecil here yesterday.

On Monday, Johor Health and Unity Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon was reported to have said that Covid-19 cases in Johor had shown a sharp increase in recent months, with 401,886 cases reported as of Saturday (Dec 16).

Meanwhile, Mohd Fared said 25 houses have been built for eligible recipients this year under the project managed by Waqaf An-Nur Corp Berhad.

He said the 660-square-foot house built at a cost of between RM75,000 and RM95,000 has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. -Bernama