Johor KPDN actively enforcing ban on purchase of RON95 petrol for foreign-registered vehicles

KULAI: The Johor chapter of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDN) is actively enforcing the ban on the purchase of RON95 petrol for foreign-registered vehicles, including those from Singapore.

Johor KPDN director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo (pix) said continuous monitoring and enforcement were being carried out at petrol stations in the state, emphasising that they were tirelessly addressing the issue of subsidised petrol leakages.

“Indeed, we are conducting enforcement and monitoring around the clock. However, we cannot deny that the issue persists, as evidenced by viral videos on social media.

“(If such incidents occur) I hope complainants can provide information regarding the petrol stations, locations, and timing of the incidents,“ she said when met by reporters after the 2023 Exhibit Disposal Programme at the Senai Exhibit Storage Complex here today.

Lilis Saslinda also called on petrol station operators to be responsible and urge their employees to better monitor the situation.

“Employees stationed at the petrol pumps can play an active role in preventing foreign vehicles from purchasing RON95 fuel.

“This is important because if petrol station owners are found to be negligent, leading to such incidents, they can be subject to fines and premises closure if the offences persist,“ she said.

Meanwhile, when asked about claims by some parties that the prices of goods in Johor Bahru were higher compared to other areas as it was frequented by Singaporeans, she said there was no scientific data to substantiate such claims.

“However, the approach of KPDN Johor is straightforward. If consumers find any elements of profiteering or supply issues, they may lodge an official complaint with us,“ she said. -Bernama