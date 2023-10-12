Johor Sultan grants audience to Gov't Official Functions Committee

JOHOR BAHRU: Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar today granted an audience to the Government Official Functions Committee in Kuala Lumpur.

According to a post on His Majesty's Facebook page, the committee delegation was led by the Senior Deputy Chief Secretary of the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Awang Alik Jeman.

Also present were Keeper of the Rulers' Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad; Chief of Ceremony of the Government Datuk Rozainor Ramli and Datuk Paduka Maharaja Lela Istana Negara Datuk Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini.

According to the post, the meeting took place for almost two hours.

Sultan Ibrahim was elected as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong for a five-year term, effective Jan 31, 2024.

Earlier, Sultan Ibrahim had also granted an audience to Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Also present was Johor State Secretary Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani. -Bernama