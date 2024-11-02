Johor UMNO to organise Malay Convention in June - Onn Hafiz

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor UMNO will organise the ‘Konvensyen Orang Melayu’, a gathering to seek views and direction from the Malay grassroots community in the state, in June.

State UMNO chief Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said this was among the key initiatives discussed during the state party committee meeting today.

“Johor UMNO’s agenda is to continuously garner support from the grassroots and the Malay community in Johor.

“The convention will involve all Malay non-governmental organisations and is expected to be held in early June,” he told newsmen here today after chairing the meeting for the first time since being appointed to the post in December.

Onn Hafiz, who is also Simpang Renggam UMNO division chief, said sessions with party divisions throughout the state will also be held to ensure grassroots leaders understand the party’s aspirations to ensure Johor remains a stronghold for UMNO and Barisan Nasional (BN).

Present at the meeting today were UMNO vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Johor UMNO deputy chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

Onn Hafiz thanked Mohamed Khaled, whom he replaced as state party chairman, for his services during his two-year tenure. - Bernama