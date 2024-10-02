JPJ detains driver who drove tourist bus without licence

SHAH ALAM: Passengers heading to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in an express bus were delayed by an hour when the Road Transport Department (JPJ) found the driver driving the bus without a driving licence when stopped at the Kemuning Toll Plaza here tonight.

The 33-year-old driver was detained during Ops Tahun Baru Cina 2024 during the operation carried out by JPJ when he was found to be carrying 11 local tourists from Bandar Puteri, Klang and heading towards KLIA.

The driver claimed that the bus company that belonged to his brother was short of drivers.

JPJ senior enforcement director Datuk Lokman Jamaan said a compound was issued to the driver because he was driving the bus without a licence while the passengers continued their journey when a replacement driver arrived.

“When driving without a licence and if anything happens, cannot claim insurance. It is even more dangerous when when carrying tourists, Luckily we did an inspection tonight and the action has reduced the risks to passengers,” he told members of the media.

Speaking of a special team to handle vehicles that carry goods above the permitted weight, he said 60 vehicles have been seized since the enforcement started six months ago and legal action has been taken.

He added that the second phase to identify vehicles carrying above the permitted weight level would begin after the Chinese New Year festive season.

Lokman added that through Ops Tahun Baru Cina 2024 which started eight days ago throughout the country, 57,110 notices were issued for various offences after 243,257 vehicles were inspected.

He added that enforcement and strict action will continue to be enforced to ensure a cultured ecosystem for road safety and road users or members of the public can lodge a report through the MyJPJ e-aduan@jpj application or email aduantrafik@jpj.gov.my or submit a detailed report to JPJ. -Bernama