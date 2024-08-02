JPJ – Over 2,000 buses inspected to ensure safe operation during CNY

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 2,801 buses inspected at 28 terminals since Feb 1 in an operation for the Chinese New Year and school holiday season were found to be operating at a highly satisfactory level.

Road Transport Department (JPJ) senior director (enforcement) Datuk Lokman Jamaan said the inspections were conducted to ensure that the buses being used were able to operate smoothly without any issues.

“In addition, JPJ also conducted technical inspections on tyres, brake systems and safety equipment of the buses to ensure smooth journeys and to provide passengers with safe and comfortable public transportation services to their destinations.

“Logbook inspections were also conducted to monitor the trips of the vehicles involved,“ he said at a media briefing on the special operation at the Southern Integrated Terminal (TBS) here today.

Lokman added that the inspections were also aimed at minimising accident rates and fatalities during the festive season.

He said that the use of public transportation for long-distance travel or returning to hometowns would help reduce traffic congestion and the risk of accidents.

He added that action had been taken against 44 buses, with 13 of them not allowed on the road for not meeting the set safety standards.

“JPJ also conducted screening tests on 187 bus drivers, and out of that number, four drivers were found to be using illegal substances. The cases have been handed over to the National Anti-Drugs Agency for further action,“ he said.

He also urged the public with any related issues to report complaints directly or in real-time using the MyJPJ e-complaint application or email aduantrafik@jpj.gov.my along with complete details of the complaint.–Bernama