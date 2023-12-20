JSAHMS, surrounding roads closed Dec 22-23 for Police Fun Ride

GEORGE TOWN: The Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge (JSAHMS) and several roads leading to the bridge and its vicinity will be closed on Dec 22 and 23 (Friday and Saturday) for the 2023 Penang 2nd Bridge Royal Malaysia Police Solidarity Fun Ride event.

Penang Deputy Police Chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad said 1,500 participants are expected to join the cycling event along the JSAHMS.

“The road closures and diversions will be implemented in stages starting from 8 pm on Dec 22 until 3 am on Dec 23, and the race covers a distance of 52 kilometres.

“Some 800 police officers and personnel will be controlling the traffic and ensuring public safety. Do follow police instructions for smooth traffic flow,“ he told a press conference today.

He said the first stage, starting at 8 pm, involves the Queen 1 and Queensbay Roundabouts while the second stage at 9 pm includes the Persiaran Bayan Indah and Batu Maung Roundabouts heading towards the city centre.

At 10pm, he said all JSAHMS entrances and exits in both directions and the Bayan Baru Roundabout would be closed.

The Dr. Lim Chong Eu Highway towards the industrial area, roads leading to Jalan Tun Dr. Awang, Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah, and roads around Bandar Cassia in Batu Kawan will be affected during the event.

“Those driving from the mainland to Bayan Lepas/Bayan Baru, should take Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah. If you’re coming from the north or south and heading to Bandar Cassia, take the route through Bukit Tambun,“ he said.

He advised the public to plan their trips ahead and use alternative routes to avoid getting stuck in traffic congestion. -Bernama