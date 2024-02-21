K. Selangor police assures efficiency and safety at central zone MADANI Rakyat programme

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Selangor District Police Headquarters will mobilise all its personnel to ensure efficiency and public safety during the three-day Central Zone MADANI Rakyat programme starting this Friday at the Kuala Selangor Sports Complex.

Kuala Selangor police chief, Supt Ramli Kasa, announced that officers and personnel from the Kuala Selangor Police Station, Tanjung Karang Police Station, Bestari Jaya Police Station, and Jeram Police Station will also be deployed for the purpose.

“We anticipate the attendance of approximately 100,000 visitors. With the cooperation of the Kuala Selangor Municipal Council’s enforcement team, we believe the programme will run smoothly,“ stated Ramli during a special guest appearance on KLFM radio today.

He leads the Logistics, Security, Transportation, and Cleanliness Committee for the event.

Ramli emphasised the anticipation of traffic congestion in Kuala Selangor and highlighted the deployment of traffic officers to manage the flow while urging all drivers to strictly adhere to the instructions provided.

“With the opening of the West Coast Expressway (WCE) and the existing Kuala Lumpur-Kuala Selangor Expressway (Latar), Kuala Selangor often attracts crowds during weekends, leading to traffic congestion on programme days. We hope everyone will be patient,“ he added.

The programme offers various attractions for visitors, including a counter for reducing compound fines from the Royal Malaysia Police, a registration counter for Rahmah Cash Contribution (STR), and a Road Transport Department counter for motorcycle helmet exchange. - Bernama