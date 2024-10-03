Kampung Banggol Cempedak recognised as first MADANI adopted viilage in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: Kampung Banggol Cempedak in Serada, near here created its own history when it was selected as the first MADANI Adopted Village in Terengganu.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali said the village located on the banks of the Sungai Terengganu was chosen because it has unique natural and artistic heritage tourism attractions.

He said that although the population is not big, there are various water recreation activities, culture, arts and downstream products produced by small and medium industries that are unique.

“Kampung Banggol Cempedak is inhabited by 207 residents, consisting of 111 men and 96 women. The main occupations of the residents are artisans, labourers, farmers and also fishermen.

“However, this small village has its own uniqueness and special features. Here the community is still thick with old traditional values and characteristics, making it something interesting to explore,“ he said when launching MADANI Adopted Village Kampung Banggol Cempedak, here.

Mohd Zuki said with the recognition, Kampung Banggol Cempedak will receive an allocation of RM2.5 million aimed at developing and upgrading the basic facilities in the village.

Among the projects that will be implemented include economic improvement programmes, upgrading infrastructure such as roads, drainage systems, mosques, fences, and cemetery wakaf.

“The above project proposal has been cross-checked and found to comply with the scope and guidelines of the Rural Roads Programme (JPD) and the Social Amenity Programme (PAMS) under the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW).

“We hope that the MADANI Adopted Village initiative and the allocated funds will be able to develop this village to support efforts to dignify the local community’s economy,“ said Mohd Zuki who also presented donations of school supplies to 142 students from around Kuala Terengganu.

MADANI Adopted Village is a programme under the MADANI Community Fund (DKM) which aims to help rural communities start their own economic projects.

A total of RM1 billion is allocated by the government for the implementation of DKM which gives the community the opportunity to decide for themselves the economic projects they want to develop.

Meanwhile, the representative of Kampung Banggol Cempedak villagers, Che Muni Mohd Nor, 50, said the recognition is expected to attract more visitors, thereby improving the economic status of the residents.

Che Muni said that if there is an allocation from the government, he plans to build more chalets and suspension bridges to encourage the arrival of tourists.

“Perhaps we can also establish a cooperative for the villagers to both benefit from the economic activities carried out,“ he said. - Bernama