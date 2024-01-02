Kampung Remau residents worry as elephants damage crops

GUA MUSANG: The presence of two wild elephants which allegedly damaged crops in Kampung Remau, Pos Bihai, has caused concern among 150 Orang Asli of the Temiar tribe in the settlement.

Residents claim after damaging crops in Kampung Suma and Kampung Bujuk, these elephants have now encroached on the plantation area in Kampung Remau since Monday.

One of the residents, Hassan Ahcoi, 57, said that the two elephants reappeared on Tuesday evening, and were reported to be near the village area.

“The incident on Tuesday was the second time that our crops were eaten by elephants, and residents managed to record the behaviour of the wild elephants devouring their crops.

“Previously, we were aware of incidents occurring in several villages in Pos Bihai, but we did not expect it to come to our village as well,” he told reporters here today.

Hassan expressed concern that the wild animals might continue to appear and act aggressively, posing a threat to their safety.

“We are worried that these elephants will damage residents’ homes, similar to the incidents which occurred in Kampung Bujuk and Kampung Suma.

“We hope immediate action is taken to address the issue of wild animal threats in Pos Bihai, to prevent residents from losing their sources of food, and homes,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kelantan Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) director, Mohamad Hafid Rohani, confirmed that his department had received a report about the incident.

However, he explained that a four-wheeled drive vehicle carrying the Perhilitan team to the settlement got stuck due to the slippery road. -Bernama