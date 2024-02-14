Kapar plane crash: Both victims died due to multiple injuries

KLANG: The post-mortems on the two victims of the light aircraft crash in Kapar yesterday revealed that their deaths were due to multiple injuries sustained from the accident.

North Klang District Police Chief ACP S. Vijaya Rao said the post-mortems on both crash victims, pilot Daniel Yee Hsiang Khoon, 31, and co-pilot Roshaan Singh Raina, 43, were completed at 12:15 p.m. today.

“The results of the post-mortems, which began at 10 am today, found that the cause of death was multiple injuries due to the plane crash, and fingerprint examination confirmed the identities of the victims as Daniel Yee and Roshaan Singh.

“The families of both victims have been contacted for the process of handing over the bodies, and the police are cooperating in the transportation of the bodies to the locations designated by the families,“ he said at a media briefing at the Forensic Department of Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) here.

Meanwhile, Vijaya Rao said police had recorded statements from five witnesses regarding the incident that occurred at an oil palm plantation in Kapar.

“These five individuals witnessed the incident, and their statements have been recorded to assist in the investigation,“ he said.

Regarding the aircraft’s black box, Vijaya Rao said that matter is being investigated by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau.

The BK 160 Gabriel aircraft, operated by Air Adventure Flying Club, took off from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang, at 1.28 pm for a recreational flight before it crashed at 1.45 pm. - Bernama