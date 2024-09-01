KEDA gets budget of RM83.216m for 2024

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah Regional Development Authority (KEDA) has received a budget of RM83.216 million for this year, said its chairman, Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom (pix).

He said of the amount, RM50.716 million was for development expenses, while RM32.5 million was for management.

“The development budget covers 11 infrastructure projects amounting to RM30.5392 million, six economic and agricultural projects amounting to RM8.45 million, as well as five human capital projects amounting to RM8.875 million and three entrepreneur projects amounting to RM2.8518 million,“ he told reporters after launching the “Jualan Kasih KEDA’ programme.

Also present was KEDA general manager Ismasuhaimi Shariff.

According to Jamil Khir, since its establishment in 1981, KEDA has received a total allocation of RM2.311 billion.

This proves the government's confidence in KEDA's commitment to developing the rural communities in the state, he added.

Meanwhile, in his 2024 New Year mandate, Jamil Khir said KEDA will work to realise the “Aspirasi Desa Madani” initiated by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“This aspiration is based on the five focus of the KEDA Strategic Plan 2021-2025, which is to empower the development of complete and quality rural infrastructure and facilities and develop excellent rural human capital holistically.

“This is apart from strengthening rural economic growth, empowering KEDA entrepreneurs and strengthening organisational capacity,“ he added.

He hoped that KEDA could create an organised and systematic working environment to help improve its performance while at the same, prioritising an innovative and creative work culture.

He said that the excellence of the organisation also needs to be continued by prioritising good practices through people with integrity, speed and professionalism. -Bernama