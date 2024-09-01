KEDA launches 'Jualan Kasih' to ease rakyat's burden

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah Regional Development Authority (KEDA) today launched the ‘Jualan Kasih KEDA’ programme as part of its initiatives to aid those affected by the increasing cost of living.

Its general manager, Ismasuhaimi Shariff, said the programme, managed by KEDA’s Entrepreneur Development Division, offers four essential items - five kilogrammes of rice, one chicken, 30 eggs and two kilogrammes of cooking oil at the price of only RM10 each.

“We came up with this Jualan Kasih programme because we know that the prices of goods are increasing and we provide subsidies ranging from 25 to 53 per cent. Our objective is to assist people affected by the uncertain economic conditions.

“It also serves as a platform to promote the products of KEDA entrepreneurs and enhance the competitiveness and marketability of rural products,” he said after the programme’s launch at KEDA headquarters here.

He added that KEDA plans to expand the ‘Jualan Kasih’ programme to various districts to enable residents in other areas to benefit from it.

“We plan to organise this programme every quarter of the year. We will focus on impoverished areas to uplift rural communities... that is our mission,” he said.

Meanwhile, Khatam Bee Mohd Ali, 62, from Alor Senibong, expressed her gratitude, hoping that KEDA would conduct such programmes more frequently.

“I am thankful and hope they (KEDA) do it more often. I learned about it through Facebook and invited my children and grandchildren to come. Yes, it is cheap, all items are priced at RM10 each,” she said.

Nurul Syafikah Azman, 31, from Taman Pulasan said she and her friends had been queuing to buy the offered items since 9 am.

“This programme is good for us with low incomes. They should expand it to other areas and increase the stock if possible because many people in Kedah need it. We can save a lot too... a five-kilogramme bag of rice costs RM18 in a shop, but here it is only RM10,” she said. -Bernama