Kedah police probing death of man in Langkawi

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah police have opened an investigation paper under Sections 302 and 304 of the Penal Code on a recent scuffle incident involving policemen and an individual in Langkawi, which resulted in death.

State police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh said that initially, the case was classified as sudden death after the man was pronounced dead by the hospital on Feb 1.

“The incident occurred on Jan 29, when a team of policemen from the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division of the Langkawi District Police Headquarters (IPD) detained a 31-year-old man at a petrol station due to his suspicious behaviour.

“During the arrest, a scuffle broke out, resulting in the suspect sustaining injuries to the right temple, left neck, right ear, right hand and right knee. One officer and three police personnel also suffered minor injuries to their bodies,“ he told a press conference at the Kedah Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

He said that upon checking, police found a straw containing 0.21 grammes of suspected heroin powder in the front pocket of the suspect’s trousers.

“The suspect was taken to the Langkawi IPD for further action, and his urine test came back positive for morphine. At 8 pm on the same day, the suspect was detained, and the police took him to the Kuah Health Clinic for treatment.

“However, while at the clinic, the suspect collapsed and lost consciousness and was referred to the Sultanah Maliha Hospital, Langkawi where he was admitted to the red zone. At about 12.40 pm on Feb 1, the hospital informed us that the suspect had died,“ he said.

Fisol said the result of the autopsy conducted at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Alor Setar revealed that the deceased had died from blunt force trauma to the head.

“In light of this, an investigation has been initiated to determine the actual circumstances leading to the suspect’s death.

“I have also instructed officers from the state police contingent to take over the case to ensure a thorough investigation,“ he said, adding that police have recorded statements from 13 witnesses, including the police officer and personnel involved.

Police have also contacted the victim’s family members and are awaiting a full report from the hospital, he said.

Recently, a video went viral on social media showing a man being detained by a group of policemen at a petrol station and his subsequent treatment at the hospital.

Yesterday, the deceased’s family members demanded justice for his death and urged the police to provide an explanation regarding the incident. -Bernama