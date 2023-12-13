Kedah's Kota Siputeh assemblyman involved in crash near Arau

KANGAR: Assemblyman for Kota Siputeh in Kedah, Mohd Ashraf Mustaqim Badrul Munir, 37, was involved in an accident involving his Perodua car and a lorry on Jalan Padang Chempa heading towards Changlun near Arau last night.

Arau District Police Chief Supt Abdul Mohsin Md Rodi said, however, the assemblyman only suffered minor injuries to the mouth in the incident at around 9:05 pm and received treatment at a private hospital here.

Abdul Mohsin said preliminary investigations found that the incident is believed to have occurred when the car driven by Mohd Ashraf Mustaqim did not manage to avoid the parked lorry on the road shoulder in a transverse position on the left side of the road, resulting in a collision with the said lorry.

“As a result of the collision, the car hit the left rear side of the lorry, causing the car to skid into the drainage ditch on the left road shoulder.

“He suffered minor injuries to the mouth and was treated at a private hospital here, complaining of dizziness,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that the 66-year-old lorry driver did not suffer any injuries. -Bernama