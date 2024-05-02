Khalid Samad’s wife dies

KOTA BHARU: Salwani Yusof, the second wife of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) communications director, Khalid Samad, died at noon today due to heart complications.

Kelantan Amanah Women’s Wing chief Dr. Hafidzah Mustakim, in confirming the news said Salwani, aged 43, died at Hospital Universiti Sains Malaysia (HUSM) Kubang Kerian at 1.15 pm.

Dr. Hafidzah added that the funeral prayers would be conducted at Masjid Al-Sultan Ismail Petra, Kubang Kerian, after Isyak prayers today.

“Her remains will be buried the Tok Kenali Muslim Cemetery to night,“ said the Kota Lama assemblywoman when contacted today.

Khalid, who is also Kelantan Amanah chairman, married Salwani in 2022. -Bernama