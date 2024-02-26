King gives green light for stern action against MPs who overstep boundaries in Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has given the ‘green light’ to the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat and the President of Dewan Negara to take stern action against any member of the Dewan Rakyat or Dewan Negara who ‘oversteps the boundaries’.

His Majesty, in his inaugural royal address at the opening of the First Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament today, said that the action includes imposing a 14-day ban if they remain stubborn.

“I would like to remind you that this Parliament is a place where lawmakers gather to enact rules, and Yang Berhormat are the lawmakers. It is absurd if the lawmakers fail to comply with the rules enacted.

“Therefore, I hope that all members of Parliament (MPs) will set a good example when they are in this honourable Dewan Rakyat. Maintaining decorum, instead of insulting each other. Looking at the behaviour of the MPs in the past sitting, I would be ashamed to even enter this Dewan Rakyat,” said Sultan Ibrahim.

Also present at the ceremony was Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia.

Sultan Ibrahim decreed that the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat and the President of Dewan Negara firmly carry out their duties, to ensure that all MPs and senators comply with the rules throughout the sitting.

His Majesty also reminded all government and opposition MPs to remain united, and work together to develop the country for the benefit of all Malaysians.

“In my opinion, the success or failure of this country does not rest on the shoulders of the Prime Minister alone, but also on the shoulders of all 222 members of the Dewan Rakyat, who have been entrusted by the people as their representatives in the government,” said His Majesty.

Earlier, Their Majesties’ arrival at Parliament Square at 10 am, were greeted by Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Datin Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Also present were the two Deputy Prime Ministers, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof; Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul and Dewan Negara President Datuk Mutang Tagal. - Bernama