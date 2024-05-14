King grants audience to Air Force, Navy chiefs

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia today granted an audience to Air Force chief Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan and Navy chief Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Ayob at Istana Negara.

According to the post on Sultan Ibrahim’s Facebook page, during the audience, Mohd Asghar Khan and Abdul Rahman also presented their reports and briefed the King on the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) and the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) developments.

While having several of his personal questions answered, His Majesty also shared his views with the two top military leaders on matters related to the Air Force and the Navy.