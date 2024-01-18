King launches Temerloh Titik Tengah Semenanjung monument

TEMERLOH: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today launched the Temerloh Titik Tengah Semenanjung Monument at Kampung Paya Siput, Lanchang here.

His Majesty said the area had the potential to be developed as an educational tourism location, thus boosting the tourism sector in the state, especially the district.

“This is an educational landmark here, all citizens must know that the Centre Point of Peninsular Malaysia is located here, just like the GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) in the United Kingdom.

“We can bring students and parents here, and attract tourists. This is a new tourism product in Temerloh in addition to the (Kuala Gandah) National Elephant Conservation Centre and Deerland Park,“ he told reporters after the launching.

Also present were Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin as well as Unity, Tourism and Culture Committee chairman Leong Yu Man.

The features of the iconic monument include several stakes symbolising the Pillars of Faith and the Pillars of Islam as well as Qibla direction and the direction and distance of the state capitals in Malaysia from the centre point.

The monument was built, among others, as an effort by Tourism Pahang and the East Coast Economic Region Development Council (ECERDC) to create a new tourism destination to boost the sector in this district.

Meanwhile, Pahang State Secretary Datuk Seri Zulkifli Yaacob said the effort to find the centre point of Peninsular Malaysia was started in 2009 by several parties including the Department of Survey and Mapping Malaysia (Jupem).

“The Pahang government later agreed and decided that the centre point is at Lot 2765, but due to the suitability of the site, this monument was built on Lot 1869 which is located 200 metres from the original centre point,“ he said.–Bernama