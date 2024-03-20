King presents instruments of appointment to four envoys

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia today presented the instruments of appointment to four Malaysian envoys at Istana Negara here.

The envoys are ambassador to South Korea Datuk Mohd Zamruni Khalid, ambassador to France Datuk Eldeen Husaini Mohd Hashim, ambassador to Cambodia Shaharuddin Onn and high commissioner to Nigeria Aiyub Omar.

At the ceremony, Sultan Ibrahim also received the credentials of new foreign envoys to Malaysia.

They are the Philippine ambassador, Maria Angela Abrera Ponce; Karomidin Gadoev (Uzbekistan); Valiollah Mohammadi Nasrabadi (Iran); and Dr. Edin Jahic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Danielle Heinecke (Australia); Edgard D. Kagan (the United States); Dr. Mahadhi Juma Maalim (Tanzania); Anvar Anarbaev (Kyrgyzstan); Alejandro Rosselli Londońo (Colombia); Sten Frimodt Nielsen (Denmark); and Monday Semaya Kenneth Kumba (South Sudan).

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan was also present at the event. -Bernama