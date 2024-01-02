King, Queen convey Happy FT Day greetings

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia today conveyed Happy Federal Territory Day greetings.

Their Majesties conveyed the greetings through a poster uploaded to the Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar Facebook page.

Sultan Ibrahim was sworn in as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong in a ceremony steeped in tradition at Istana Negara here yesterday.

His Majesty replaced Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah of Pahang whose five-year reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong ended on Tuesday (Jan 30).

The Federal Territory Day is celebrated on Feb 1 every year to commemorate the declaration of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan as Federal Territories.

Kuala Lumpur was declared a Federal Territory in 1974, Labuan in 1984 and Putrajaya in 2001. -Bernama