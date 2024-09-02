KL Fire Dept inspected 37 temples around KL ahead of CNY

KUALA LUMPUR: The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) of Kuala Lumpur has inspected 37 temples around the city in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations tomorrow.

Kuala Lumpur JBPM director Muhammad Salleh Abdul said the inspections were held from Feb 2 until yesterday in line with the launch of the fire safety awareness campaign.

“Throughout the inspections of temples in Kuala Lumpur, the department is satisfied with the level of preparedness of the management in handling any fire situation,” he told a media conference after inspecting the Thean Hou Temple here today.

In addition, Muhammad Salleh said that during the inspections, it also handed over 37 fire extinguishers and provided fire safety briefings to the temple management and visitors.

He said all the houses of worship that were inspected had proper fire extinguishers and hose reels, adding that, so far, only the Thean Hou Temple had obtained a permit for a fireworks display tonight.

“We will station a fire engine and personnel on standby here,” he said. -Bernama