Klang is a Royal Town, not like Colombia - IGP

KLANG: Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain today refuted the perception by some quarters that Klang is a “Colombian Town”.

Klang is a Royal Town that is peaceful and clean, he said after a walkabout in the town here today.

He said the negative perception of Klang town was propagated by certain online portals after a robbery incident involving a real estate agent went viral.

“It is an isolated case. I want to clean this (Klang) town of the stigma and perception likening it to Columbia,“ he said, adding that several operations were conducted on drugs, smuggling of migrants, and criminal activities in Klang between Jan 15 and Feb 1 to erase the town of the negative perception.

He said that compared to other areas in Selangor, Gombak, Kajang and Petaling Jaya reported higher criminal cases. - Bernama