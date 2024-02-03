KPDN conducts Ops Kesan to evaluate effects of SST rate increase

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Liiving (KPDN) launched Ops Kesan 2024 yesterday to assess the impact of the recent increase in the sales and service tax (SST) rate from six per cent to eight per cent that came into effect on March 1.

Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali in a statement today said the operation is conducted under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act (AKHAP) 2011.

He said the main objective of monitoring and enforcement is to prevent traders at all levels from engaging in profiteering or unjustified price hikes, in accordance with anti-profiteering laws.

“The enforcement efforts cover sectors affected by the service tax hike and the entire related service chain which includes monitoring both the sectors affected by the tax increase and those not affected, like the food and beverage industry.

He said stern action would be taken against any unjustified price hikes that violate anti-profiteering laws.

Armizan said the ministry encourages the public to report any instances of unjustified price increases and immediate investigations would be conducted on the premises involved.

The public can file complaints via WhatsApp at 019-848 8000/019-279 4317, the KPDN e-Complaint portal at http://eaduan.kpdn.gov.my, the call centre at 1-800-886-800, or the Ez ADU KPDN smartphone app.

Since yesterday, the new SST rate has risen from six per cent to eight per cent, as announced in Budget 2024 tabled last October.

The move is part of the government’s strategy to enhance the country’s financial resilience while reducing its budget deficits. - Bernama