KPDN stations 30 enforcement officers at three ICQS in Kelantan

BACHOK: A total of 30 Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) of Kelantan enforcement officers have been stationed at the three main entry points to the country at the Malaysia-Thailand border since Feb 1.

Its director, Azman Ismail (pix) said all of them have been placed on static duty at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex and will work in shifts.

“Those at the Rantau Panjang ICQS complex will be on duty in two shifts because the border gate opens from 7 am to 10 pm while those deployed at the Bukit Bunga ICQS and Pengkalan Kubor ICQS will work in one shift as the border closes at 7 pm.

“So far, there has been no case of anyone trying to smuggle goods out because, logically, the presence of officers there will deter them from trying to smuggle out subsidised goods,” he said.

He added that this is to monitor issues involving the misappropriation of controlled and subsidised goods in the country.

He told reporters this after the 2024 Chinese New Year Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) walkabout session in Jelawat here today.

Elaborating, Azman said the placement of KPDN officers and personnel would be maintained until the government implements the formation of the Single Border Agency (SBA). -Bernama