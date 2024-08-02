KPKT allocates RM500,000 for upgrading of Gerbang Malam market in Ipoh

IPOH: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has allocated RM500,000 for work to upgrade the famous Gerbang Malam market in Jalan Dato Tahwil Azar here.

Its Minister, Nga Kor Ming (pix) said the market, which is an attraction for tourists visiting Ipoh, would undergo phase two of upgrading works ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“Tonight, I want to announce giving an ‘ang pow’ to the Ipoh City Council (MBI) with an allocation of RM500,000 to carry out upgrading work on the Gerbang Malam market,” he said when officiating the launch of the 2024 Chinese New Year Musical Concert at the Amphitheatre, Laman Sejahtera at Taman D.R. Seenivasagam here tonight.

Also present were state Tourism, Industry, Investment and Corridor Investment Committee chairman Loh Sze Yee and Ipoh Mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin.

Nga also said that the ministry would channel the RM500,000 allocation while the MBI would allot RM250,000 for landscaping, lighting and sprucing up the surroundings of Taman D.R Seenivasagam.

Earlier, Rumaizi was reported to have said that the Amphitheatre is an open stage that can accommodate up to 400 spectators and is suitable to be used for entertainment and art shows.

He said that the Amphitheatre, which began construction on July 1, 2021 and was fully completed on March 1, 2023, is one of the projects being carried out to take advantage of the open spaces at Taman D.R. Seenivasagam as well as built next to the artificial lake.

Earlier, the concert, which was attended by about 3,000 spectators, was held for the first time in line with initiatives to promote the city of Ipoh, which has been recognised by the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) as a City of Music on Oct 31 last year.

The concert, which began at 8 pm, featured a musical group from the Kinta Valley Wind Orchestra (KVWO) as well as various performances by artistes, dragon and lion dances, traditional songs and a fireworks display. -Bernama