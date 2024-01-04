KPKT revives 10,560 private houses with GDV of RM8.23 bln

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) successfully restored 10,560 private houses from 88 projects with a gross development value (GDV) of RM8.23 billion as of February.

Its deputy minister Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu said that out of the 88 housing projects, 81 projects have received Certificates of Completion and Compliance (CCC) while five projects with sick status have returned to normal and two abandoned projects have been successfully revived.

“The two abandoned private housing projects that have been successfully completed are Taman Daya, Kepong, Selangor which has obtained a Certificate of Occupancy (CFO) and Perpaduan Heights Phase 1 and 2, Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan which was implemented through the buyer settlement method by the state government,“ she said at a press conference at the Parliament Building today.

She said based on data as of Feb 29, her ministry had identified 230 delayed projects, 462 sick projects and 115 abandoned projects with a GDV value of RM201.75 billion.

“This value shows that there is a reduction in the number of late, sick and abandoned projects compared to the statistics up to Jan 31,“ she said.

Besides, Aiman Athirah said her ministry is maintaining the Task Force on Private Housing and Abandoned Project (TFST) as one of the main agendas of KPKT with a more targeted and strategic focus.

“We (KPKT) have improved the existing TFST Terms of Reference (TOR) namely Track, Resolve, Preventive and Forward Modelling. TFST’s work in 2024 also includes steps to find solutions and improvements in governance efficiency through technology and amendments to existing legislation,“ she said.

She said TFST will also work and be active to ensure that the projected private housing project will end at the end of this year by reaching its target of 505 projects.