KPN to create 116 progressive neighbourhood watch areas to boost community economies

MACHANG: The Ministry of National Unity (KPN) is striving to establish a minimum of 116 Progressive Neighbourhood Watch Areas (KRT) to enhance community economies across the country starting from April.

Its minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said the Progressive KRT is an integral component of the Empowering Neighbourhood Watch (RT) initiative. with the goal to empower communities to serve as role models for other KRTs in a systematic and phased approach.

“While there are a total of 8,438 KRTs nationwide, KPN will carefully choose 116 Progressive KRTs from each district based on their economic potential.

“This initiative, geared towards stimulating the economy, aligns with the nation’s aspiration to build a progressive society,“ he told a press conference after the inauguration of the Machang District Unity Complex here today.

Aaron also disclosed that KPN is considering the construction of unity complexes in every state across the country, adding that working papers on the matter are being refined.

He said the Machang District Unity Complex in Kelantan is the first of its kind in the country while in Perlis, its construction is set to begin this year.

“The construction of the Perlis community complex is currently in the tender process and it is expected to be completed by mid-2027,“ he added. - Bernama