KPPA: H.E.M.A.T values, guide to improve public delivery service

PUTRAJAYA: Civil servants have been urged to hold on to the values of H.E.M.A.T as a guide in carrying out their duties and delivering quality services to the people.

In making the call, Director-General of Public Service (KPPA) Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz (pix) said that H.E.M.A.T encompasses two key interpretations: firstly, it emphasises the responsible spending of public funds by civil servants, and secondly, the way civil servants carry out their duties with in-depth observation.

H.E.M.A.T is an acronym made up of five core values, namely Hijrah Tatakelola, Empati Rakyat, Minda Pekin, Apresiasi Inovasi and Telus Tadbiran. It requires civil servants to bravely adapt to evolving needs, conduct their duties meticulously, demonstrate efficiency in execution, and practice efficient communication.

“In my more than a month-long tenure at the Public Service Department (JPA), I’ve undertaken extensive observations to understand the functions, roles, and responsibilities of the JPA. Based on my observations, civil servants now require a fresh set of values to serve as a guideline in delivering services to people,“ he said in his speech at a programme with JPA staff here today.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan said the values of H.E.M.A.T should be in line with Malaysia’s MADANI policy and the G.R.E.A.T Civil Service aspirations, introduced by Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali in 2023 so that the implementation of the new value will be able to fulfil all the wishes that have been outlined.

In addition, he said civil servants must always listen to and understand the issues faced by the people, demonstrate genuine concern for their welfare, and focus their efforts on implementing various initiatives aimed at improving their well-being.

“The public service also greatly requires an innovation appreciation culture, which involves consistently supporting and appreciating the development of new ideas to empower services, exploring numerous new initiatives that are in line with current needs, and striving to uphold new efficient digital efforts.

To ensure the success of H.E.M.A.T, Wan Ahmad Dahlan said JPA will prioritise implementing a public service reform framework based on four strategic cores this year.

This includes enhancing the quality of the public service’s human capital, which is closely linked to the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) study that is being conducted.

Focus will also be given to empowering organisations through the rationalisation of the public sector’s size and staffing, the digitalisation of service delivery by integrating artificial intelligence into the HRMIS (Human Resource Management Information System), and instilling a new set of values and culture among civil servants through the implementation of various new initiatives in line with Malaysia MADANI, G.R.E.A.T. Civil Service, and H.E.M.A.T frameworks.

Meanwhile, Wan Ahmad Dahlan said leadership within the public sector should be aware of the challenges of megatrends and their impact on public services in Malaysia.

“We must expedite the development of new competencies, such as digital and data literacy, as well as emotional intelligence in solving complex problems, in addition to reshaping the organisation so that the service delivery system becomes more efficient and always relevant,” he said.

The four megatrend challenges in public service are fragmentation, disequilibrium, contestation, and adaptation. -Bernama