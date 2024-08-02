KTMB’s open payment system launched, offers convenience for users

IPOH: Transport Minister Anthony Loke today launched the Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad’s (KTMB) open payment system, which is now available at 80 stations in the Klang Valley and northern region.

He said the system enables passengers to make payments using debit cards, credit cards and e-wallets at automated control gates, with transactions completed within one to five seconds.

“It is only available for Komuter services and does not involve ETS, as ETS requires online ticket purchases involving seat selection,” he told a press conference after the system’s launch at Ipoh Railway Station here.

Also present was KTMB chief corporate officer Suhaimi Yaacob.

In his speech, Loke said the upgrading project, which began in the Klang Valley in September 2022, was completed at the end of last year.

“The transformation work to the open payment system has been fully completed in just over a year.

“KTMB fully funds this project without any injections from the government. Kudos to KTMB for their forward-thinking initiative and swift, precise execution,” he said.

Meanwhile, Loke said the Transport Ministry is considering providing additional ETS services beyond festive seasons to meet the increasing demand.

“Taking the ETS to the north does not take much time, and many people prefer daily trips without overnight stays, so it is possible to increase the frequency,” he said.

Meanwhile, Suhaimi said that last year, KTM Intercity ridership increased by 81 per cent to 4.25 million passengers from 2.2 million in 2022.

“ETS and Komuter services also recorded an increase in ridership by 26.4 per cent and 15.3 per cent, respectively.

“We are confident that through this digitalisation initiative, we will be able to attract more users or tourists to this state (Perak),” he said.

To support the country’s digitalisation journey, he said KTMB has also introduced the Rail Rewards loyalty programme on Jan 1 this year, which offers reward points for every ticket purchased via the KTMB Integrated Ticketing System.

“These reward points can be redeemed for purchasing subsequent train tickets,” he said. -Bernama