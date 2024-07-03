Labuan Immigration committed to ensuring economic resilience, enforcing security - Raymond

LABUAN: The Labuan Immigration Department is unwavering in its commitment to uphold the national agenda, ensuring the economic resilience of this duty-free island, while simultaneously enforcing robust security measures.

Director Raymond Entalai underscored the department’s dedication to supporting government initiatives aimed at advancing Labuan’s economy, aligning with the MADANI government’s focus on the economic development of this international business and financial centre.

“We are determined to safeguard Labuan’s economy while diligently enforcing immigration laws...recognising the island’s recovery from economic slowdown, it is crucial to prioritise economic sectors,“ he said during an engagement session with Labuan media and immigration officials at the Labuan Immigration Department here today.

He highlighted the relentless efforts of the immigration enforcement team, working diligently to ensure that employers adhere to immigration laws in the recruitment of manpower.

“We are always ready to assist employers in securing necessary documents, and facilitating processes including in the recruitment of maids,“ he said.

Raymond said the operation to apprehend undocumented immigrants on the island is ongoing following the conclusion of the Workforce Recalibration Programme 2.0 (RTK 2.0).

The programme which was conducted from Jan 27, 2023 to Dec 31, 2023, focused on legalising eligible undocumented immigrants in approved sectors such as manufacturing, construction, farming, agriculture, and services.

Underlining the success of RTK 2.0, Raymond emphasised the department’s dedication to taking stringent action against any infringements of immigration laws and related statutes.

He also called on the Labuan media to maintain close cooperation in disseminating news related to immigration matters.

Finally, he assured the public that the Immigration Department would remain vigilant in upholding the Immigration Act 1959/63, the Passport Act 1966, the Immigration Regulations of 1963, and the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007. - Bernama