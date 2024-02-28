LADA aims to achieve 3.0m passenger arrivals to Langkawi this year

LANGKAWI: The Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) aims to increase passenger arrivals to Langkawi to 3.0 million this year, after achieving around 2.82 million passenger arrivals last year.

Chief executive officer Datuk Haslina Abdul Hamid (pix) said that LADA had initially targeted to achieve approximately 3.2 million passenger arrivals last year, but fell short due to the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to the media at the Routes 2024 event yesterday, she said LADA targeted about 220,000 passenger arrivals for January this year, but has managed to surpass its target with close to 250,000 arrivals.

“We are doing a lot of lobbying to get more connectivity from other places. In February, we received five chartered flights from Chengdu and Chongqing, China,” she added.

She said LADA is also engaging with airlines from Europe and Asia to enhance connectivity and attract more visitors to Langkawi as part of its commitment to expanding Langkawi’s tourism and economic prospects.

Routes Asia 2024 aims to be a platform to support Malaysia’s aviation, tourism and economic development, with senior decision-makers from airlines and airports gathering to discuss air route development opportunities.

The event was also supported by Malaysia Airlines and the Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB).

Last year, Routes Asia 2023 was held in Chiang Mai, Thailand, which saw participation from 800 delegates, comprising airports, airlines and tourism authorities. -Bernama