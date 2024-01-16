Langkawi eatery grilled for pricing fried chicken at RM20 a plate

ALOR SETAR: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) has issued a Goods Information Verification Notice (NPMB) against a food trader who allegedly sold kunyit (turmeric) fried chicken at RM20 per plate at the shop at Pantai Chenang in Langkawi.

Kedah KPDN director Affendi Rajini Kanth said the notice was issued under Section 21 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act (AKHAP) 2011 today and the trader must submit information regarding the preparation of the meal within two working days.

“KPDN detected a message that went viral on social media regarding the matter involving a shop in Jalan Pantai Chenang, Langkawi.

“An investigation was carried out at the premises in question and (enforcement officers) have met with the premises owner ... a thorough inspection inside the premises found that a menu was provided to its customers.

“It is true that the price is RM20 for turmeric fried chicken ... so in this case the price was displayed. Basically, we don’t see any issue about violation of the act. But with the NPMB issued, the trader has to justify the value or cost with the price of the food,” he said when contacted here today.

He added that customers should always check the price and the Consumer Protection Act 1999 gives consumers the right to obtain information about certain items including food before placing an order.

Earlier, a customer made a post on Facebook expressing dissatisfaction when charged RM20 for a plate of turmeric fried chicken at an eatery in Pantai Chenang.

The individual also mentioned paying RM24 for the entire meal ordered, namely a plate of turmeric fried chicken (RM20), a plate of white rice costing RM3 and plain water (RM1).

“People outside say that Langkawi is ‘mahai’ (expensive), do you think it’s worth this price? White rice is RM3, turmeric fried chicken is RM20 for one meal, plain water is RM1, ... (the bill was) RM24,“ said the Facebook message that has gone viral since yesterday. - Bernama