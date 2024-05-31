Less stressful childbirth now possible with ‘hypnobirthing’

PETALING JAYA: A total of 327,919 babies were born in Malaysia in 2023 and while most women prefer natural childbirth, the number of Caeserian sections have been growing.

Cost wise, public hospitals charge between RM60 and RM2,000 for each natural childbirth, depending on the facilities provided and whether there were any complications, while private hospitals charge between RM3,000 and RM6,500.

For a Caesarean section, public hospitals charge between RM200 and RM4,000 compared with private hospital charges of between RM8,000 and RM20,000.

Now, expectant women have a new option in the form of “hypnobirthing”, which is the use of hypnosis to help control breathing and naturally manage pain during labour and childbirth.

It has gained popularity among expectant women seeking a more natural and less stressful childbirth experience.

Gynaecologist and hypnobirthing practitioner Dr Brenda S.Y. Goh said the approach emphasises deep relaxation, focused breathing, and visualisation and positive affirmations to reduce pain and anxiety during labour.

She said each hypnobirthing coaching session costs RM180, or RM2,160 for the total package of 12 sessions.

“The technique leads to shorter labour durations, fewer medical interventions, and a greater sense of control and empowerment for women.

“Since I started practising hypnobirthing in 2017, I have assisted 483 women to deliver their babies under hypnobirthing and they have had a more positive experience during their deliveries.

“The women said they even experienced fewer instances of postpartum depression and enhanced mother-baby bonding.”

Goh said hypnobirthing differs from traditional childbirth methods primarily due to its emphasis on natural pain management and extensive preparation.

“Traditional methods rely on medical pain relief such as having an epidural injection, while hypnobirthing involves self-hypnosis and deep relaxation to manage pain.”

She said hypnobirthing is more popular among urban women compared with their rural counterparts due to their greater awareness and access to information, classes and trained practitioners.

“Urban women are also more exposed to diverse birthing methods and holistic health practices.”

She said the method is particularly popular among health-conscious women who seek natural and alternative healing, as well as first-timers exploring different birthing options.

However, Goh said there are misconceptions about hypnobirthing which include its effectiveness, the belief that it is overly complicated and its compatibility with hospital births, or medical interventions.

“However, many women who have tried hypnobirthing attest to its benefits and advocate its wider adoption.”

Goh said she has embarked on introducing hypnobirthing in rural areas and indigenous communities through outreach programmes, by training local practitioners and partnering with community health providers.

Joanne Ng, 33, a psychologist and mother of two, has experienced both Caesarean section and hypnobirthing deliveries.

“My labour went smoothly after my epidural injection, but I found the aftermath of the Caesarean procedure quite stressful and painful.

“When I became pregnant with my second child five years later, I chose hypnobirthing after a colleague shared her experience and its benefits.”

Ng said her husband and family members expressed concern over her choice as they were unfamiliar with hypnobirthing and were worried about its safety.

“However, after consultation with a centre in Johor that practised it, their perspective changed and I delivered my child through this method six months later. The experience was more empowering and less painful.

“I even managed my postpartum depression by applying the techniques they taught me.”

Health Ministry National Lactation Centre obstetrics and gynaecology senior consultant Dr Noor Haliza Yusoff said hypnobirthing remains controversial in the medical field, with conflicting evidence regarding its effectiveness.

“Studies suggest that hypnobirthing leads to shorter labour, lower rates of Caesarean sections, decreased use of pain medication, and increased comfort and satisfaction for women, but doubts remain.”

Noor Haliza also said women undergoing hypnobirthing reported feeling more in control, confident, relaxed and focused, compared with their other birthing experiences.