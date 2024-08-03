LKIM plans to open 10 more fishermen’s markets this year

KUALA NERUS: The Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) plans to open 10 more fisherman’s markets across the country this year.

Its chairman Muhammad Faiz Fadzil said he had instructed the state LKIM to identify suitable locations for the market and submit a proposal to expedite the project’s implementation. He said that the move was taken to boost the economic well-being of fishermen and to enable more people to obtain fresh fish at prices cheaper than in the market.

“So far, we have 137 fisherman’s markets across the country, with nine of them located in Terengganu.

“This year, we’re aiming to construct 10 additional new fisherman’s markets in several states, but we have to identify locations that are truly strategic. The construction of each fisherman’s market is expected to cost more than RM200,000,” he told a press conference after officiating the Seberang Takir Fishermen’s Market here today.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Faiz said LKIM had identified 77 inactive fisherman’s markets nationwide.

He attributed this to their non-strategic location, which is situated far from residential areas or settlements.

“Therefore, it’s essential to identify a strategic location for the construction of a new fisherman’s market. Our goal is not just to build it but also to ensure a favourable response and effective utilisation of the project.

“In Terengganu, eight fisherman’s markets are currently active, generating a total monthly sales value of RM6.1 million. The newest addition, the Seberang Takir Fisherman’s Market, which opened last January, has reportedly recorded monthly sales ranging between RM90,000 and RM150,000,“ he said.

Muhammad Faiz also said that LKIM is planning to launch a modern and systematic mobile fish truck service in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor soon. - Bernama