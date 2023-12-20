LKIM: RM228.2m allocated to build, repair fishermen’s houses since 2013

PASIR PUTEH: The Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) has allocated RM228.2 million to repair and build new houses under the Special Housing Project for Fishermen (PKPN) nationwide from 2013 to September this year.

LKIM chairman Muhammad Faiz Fadzil said out of the total amount, RM16.3 million was allocated for the construction of 257 new houses, and RM211.9 million was set aside to repair 20,086 existing houses.

“So far, we have received over 500 applications for the construction of new houses, which we are still processing. Next year, we plan to repair 348 more houses and build 48 new ones.

“The selection criteria include fishermen having their own land in addition to being active in associations and fishing activities,” he told reporters after officiating an engagement session with fishermen’s associations (PNK) in Kelantan here today.

At the programme, a total of 200 members of PNK in Semerak, Bachok, Kota Bharu and Tumpat who were affected by the floods received food baskets involving an allocation of RM20,000.

Earlier, Muhammad Faiz visited the National Fishermen’s Association’s (Nekmat) ice factory located at the LKIM Tok Bali Fishing Port.

The facility, which is built at a cost of around RM10 million, is Nekmat’s initiative to ensure a sufficient supply of ice blocks for fishermen in the Pasir Puteh area, particularly in Tok Bali.

The factory can produce up to 200 tonnes of ice blocks a day, benefiting about 400 deep-sea fishing boats and coastal fishermen. -Bernama