Local entrepreneurs urged to expand business into Southeast Asian market - Selangor MB

SHAH ALAM: Local entrepreneurs are encouraged to explore and expand their businesses into the Southeast Asian market which is seen to have tremendous potential for expansion.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said with a huge population of over 600 million, Southeast Asia offers businesses the potential to expand following the growth and demand from industries in the region.

“As entrepreneurs, they cannot limit their business mindset to only the local environment, they should be bold to compete at the regional and global levels. Southeast Asia has a population of 600 million with Indonesia alone having a population of over 200 million.

“There are entrepreneurs who aspire to expand their business to other continents, to the United States, India, whereas in Asean, we have 600 million (people), it’s sufficient, in fact, a (huge) market in its own right.

“We prefer to do business in other areas compared to our region which offers growth and demand from high-value industries,” he said in his opening address at the Selangor State Development Corporation’s (PKNS) Entrepreneurs Awards Night here, last night.

Also present were State Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi and PKNS chief executive officer Datuk Mahmud Abbas.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said PKNS also provides entrepreneur development product and networking programmes including training and mentor/mentee guidance and up to programmes that inculcate interest in business for school students.

Meanwhile, PKNS senior general manager entrepreneurship Azilah Arasad@ Arshad said, through the entrepreneur development unit (BPU), a total of 35 main entrepreneurship programmes have been implemented to date and the economic value achieved by entrepreneurs under its guidance, via these programmes, amounted to over RM202 million last year.

She said through the Selangor Entrepreneurs Expo (SELBIZ) held last year, almost 200 entrepreneurs participated in the programme with sales transactions recorded worth RM2.27 million and attracted 44,658 visitors.

In conjunction with the PKNS’ 60th anniversary, the agency through BPU held the PKNS Entrepreneurs Awards Night to recognise entrepreneurs under its guidance, with 12 awards given out last night.

PKNS also recorded its appreciation to agency partners, namely the Selangor state economic planning, Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), SME Corporation Malaysia, Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA), and Agrobank which have forged several cooperation with PKNS through various entrepreneurship programmes last year. - Bernama