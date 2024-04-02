Low salary, attitude among factors of police officers, personnel involved in graft - IGP

SHAH ALAM: The Inspector General of Police, Tan Sri Razaruddin Husain, today did not deny that low salaries and individual attitudes are among the contributing factors to police officers and personnel being involved in corruption.

He said that, apart from those factors, several other factors need to be looked at to produce officers and members who are clean and have integrity.

“I acknowledge that the salary is one of the factors. I take this as an indicator that a constable’s salary includes an allowance of RM2,500 living in Kuala Lumpur; he is (categorised) as urban poor, but, if he lives in Kuala Nerang (Kedah), Besut (Terengganu) and Kinabatangan (Sabah) or Beluran (Sabah) his salary is a lot; that’s one of the factors to be looked at.

“Compared with Singapore, where there is no corruption despite the lower wages because it (Singapore) is a small country. We have 137,000 police personnel and the number will increase this year with the entry of another 4,000 (officers and personnel),“ he told reporters, after the walkabout at the Pandamaran morning market here, today.

Razaruddin also explained that there are still cases of corruption among individuals with a high income.

“If a constable’s salary is low and involved in corruption, then I can give the percentage; we are also familiar with the news when company and agency directors are arrested. Are their salaries low? Therefore, this matter is more about the person’s attitude,“ he stressed.

In the meantime, he would not stop any party from lodging a report against him in case he violates laws or regulations.

“The public has the right in terms of law and constitution to channel information or make a report against any policeman in this country. If, I break the law and do not follow the rules, report it because I am also the police.

“We are open and welcome people to provide information and report so that a fair investigation can be carried out. Any officers and members involved, we will charge in court,“ he said. - Bernama