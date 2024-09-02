Lukanisman: Dept heads should keep going to the field to listen to people's concerns

KANGAR: Going to the field by heads of departments, to listen to people's concerns, should be continued and improved from time to time, said Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni (pix).

According to him, the initiative can find the best solution to solving the people's issues, apart from being seen as an effort to eradicate poverty in this state.

He said this in a statement issued by the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs), in conjunction with the MAIPs Peduli Cycling programme, led by the Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, here today.

Lukanisman added that he also commended an initiative implemented by MAIPs, in collaboration with the state Health Department, in providing free health screening to the asnaf group through the programme.

Meanwhile, at the programme, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra presented donations, in the form of cash assistance, MAIPs Peduli kits, rice and fans, to three asnaf recipients.

Also, in conjunction with the programme, the Raja Muda spent time visiting Lembah Saerah Resort in Kampung Binjal, Utan Aji, which is one of the new tourist hotspots in the state. -Bernama