Lumut Maritime Terminal 2 to start operating in 2026 - Perak MB

LUMUT: A total of RM282 million has been allocated for the Lumut Maritime Terminal 2 (LMT 2) construction project in Batu Undan, Segari near here, which is expected to be fully operational by early 2026.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the LMT 2 will be developed in three phases on a 90-hectare site, adding that it is one of the components of the 10-year Lumut Port Strategic Business Plan.

“The first phase involves land acquisition and site preparation works, while the second phase focuses on dredging and the construction of onshore and marine infrastructure.

“The third phase will concentrate on the terminal development with appropriate handling facilities and equipment, and the total cost of the development will be borne by Lumut Port,“ he told the media after officiating the groundbreaking ceremony for LMT 2 here today.

Also present were State Secretary Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim and LMT chairman Datuk Azian Osman.

Saarani said the main objective of the construction of LMT 2 is to make Lumut Port the most efficient cargo terminal operator in Southeast Asia, in line with the Lumut Maritime Industrial City (LUMIC) initiative, which aims to drive the state’s economic growth.

“The key pillars of the project include increasing capacity and operational efficiency, developing infrastructure in line with industry developments, and providing modern and safe facilities.

“At the same time, the construction of LMT 2 also emphasises environmental quality preservation, in line with the state government’s efforts to ensure the management of mineral resources and natural resources is according to established standards,“ he said.

He added that the LMT 2 is expected to create 200 jobs in the maritime industry. - Bernama