LZS allocates RM33.4m for asnaf, poor students

BANGI: The Selangor Zakat Board (LZS) has allocated RM33.4 million to pay the school fees and provide stationery for children from 34,116 asnaf and poor households, as well as Muslim converts in the state.

Its chief executive officer, Mohd Sabirin Mohd Sarbini (pix), said the allocation is expected to benefit a total of 70,283 school students, including those in pre-school.

He said for school fees, each student will receive RM100 for those attending preschool, primary school (RM150) and secondary school (RM250).

“The maximum amount to be received in school fees assistance by each family is RM1,200, and additional assistance of RM100 for each school-going-children to a maximum of RM800 for each family.

“The cash aid will be given to the affected household heads from today,” he said at an LZS education aid programme here today.

Mohd Sabirin said for schooling equipment, including stationery and uniforms, the assistance provided for national primary school students is RM170 per person, primary religious school (RM150 each) and secondary school students, including from religious schools (RM200).

The vouchers for this school equipment can be redeemed from Feb 10 until May 10,“ he said, adding that the voucers can be redeemed at any participating supermarkets and outlets.

The program was also attended by a member of the LZS Board of Trustees Associate Prof Dr Anhar Opir, LZS chief operating officer Ahmd Fadhil Hassan and State Education Department Assistant Director (Student Affairs) Suhardy Ab Jalil. -Bernama