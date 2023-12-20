M’sian wins Hot Wheels SE Asia champ title

PETALING JAYA: Six-year-old Pritivy Skandhaan made Malaysia proud by winning the Hot Wheels Challenge Accepted Southeast Asia Championship (Junior Category) in Bangkok, Thailand last month.

Hot Wheels is an American brand of die-cast scale model cars created by American Elliot Handler in 1968, and has a global following, thanks to racing competitions.

Pritivy, who is probably one of the youngest to win the championship, was placed among the top competitors from Malaysia in the qualifying round before achieving the title of Malaysia champion at the finals.

The Southeast Asia 2023 champion also received the top prize of RM1,171 and RM702 worth of Hot Wheels products.

The Hot Wheels competition featured three thrilling challenges for the young participants. First, precision was key as participants aimed to hit targets accurately with their Hot Wheels cars.

The second challenge explored creativity and engineering skills as participants constructed intricate tracks.

Finally, the speed challenge ramped up the excitement, with participants racing against the clock to showcase agility and speed.

Pritivy’s mother Shobana Sandrasegaran said the experience of attending the competition was nothing short of exhilarating for her husband Praveein Balakrishnan and Pritivy.

“The two are united by a shared passion for Hot Wheels that began when my son was just two years old.

“Praveein’s love for Hot Wheels translated into cherished collections and memories. It started with building simple tracks, with the Hot Wheels cars becoming a shared hobby,” she said.

When it comes to encouragement, Pritivy gets unwavering support from his parents in pursuing his Hot Wheels hobby.

“His father actively engages in the hobby by buying new cars, building tracks and enjoying playtime with Pritivy whenever he can spare a moment.

“As his mother, I contribute to his emotional well-being, providing a different form of support.”

Shobana said managing a hobby like Hot Wheels can incur costs, but she views it as an investment in her son’s passion and creativity.

“While there are associated costs, the fundamental value of the hobby in nurturing our son’s interests and skills far outweighs the financial aspects.

“It is now a very fulfilling and enriching experience for our family.”

Pritivy said he is keen to participate in the US championships, with the ultimate goal of becoming a world champion.

“I love Hot Wheels. The cars are so nice and it is exciting to race them,” he said.

He also expressed a desire to transition to the senior category and continue competing at higher levels.

Shobana said as parents, they are fully committed to supporting their son’s dreams. Whether it is providing financial backing, offering emotional encouragement or any other form of support.

“We want to encourage his passion and enable him to reach new heights in the world of Hot Wheels competitions and the valuable lessons they bring.”

Shobana said the joy of participating in the competition has been transformative, offering glimpses of focused determination, sparks of creativity and an outlet for imagination.

“What makes these moments truly special is the synergy between Pritivy’s passion for Hot Wheels, the unwavering support of his father and the blessings that accompanied each step of the journey.”