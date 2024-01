PETALING JAYA: The Putrajaya Municipal Organisation has announced the trial for its trackless tram service.

According to a Facebook post from Perbadanan Putrajaya, the trial run of the autonomous rapid transit (ART) is scheduled to run until December.

The public will also have the opportunity to ride the trackless tram at no cost for free from Feb 1 from Feb 4.

You can catch the tram at its main stop in Kompleks Perbadanan Putrajaya.