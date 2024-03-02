MACC detains suspected mastermind in PPR housing scam

SANDAKAN: A woman, believed to be the mastermind of a syndicate involving the People’s Housing Programme (PPR), was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Sabah here last night.

According to a source, the suspect in her 40s was arrested when she went to give her statement at the MACC office in Sandakan at 10.35 pm to assist in the investigation of a case involving the arrest of two men, who are in their 20s and 40s, recently.

“This syndicate asked for money, either in cash or transferred into bank accounts, to help obtain the PPR houses,” said the source.

Meanwhile, Sabah MACC director Datuk S. Karunanithy, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and the case was investigated under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act.

He also urged those who have fallen victim to the syndicate to come forward to assist in the investigation. - Bernama