MADANI Govt Anniversary Programme: KafeTEEN offers services for teenagers, youth

KUALA LUMPUR: Teenagers and young adults can also benefit from the MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme through KafeTEEN, which offers reproductive health education, counselling and clinical services, including free examinations for acne and irregular menstrual cycles.

Kuala Lumpur National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) assistant director Muhamad Afiq Ab Latif said that KafeTEEN, established a decade ago, serves as an interactive centre to help teenagers navigate through adolescence confidently and comfortably.

“KafeTEEN prioritises reproductive health, such as what they should do when they reach puberty and experience physical and hormonal changes, how to manage their feelings, desires and so on. We will explain these things to them.

“For parents, we share about the services offered by KafeTEEN because sometimes parents feel hesitant to discuss reproductive health issues with their children,” he told Bernama when met at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium grounds here.

On the counselling service provided by KafeTEEN, Muhamad Afiq said it aims to help teenagers deal with men’s and women’s health issues, including mental health concerns.

Therefore, he said the group should make the most of this service as it differs from the one offered in school, which tends to focus on discipline and student ethics.

KafeTEEN aims to attract 700 teenagers and youth, aged 13 to 24, over the three-day programme that started yesterday.–Bernama